DT Midstream, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.
About DT Midstream
DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
