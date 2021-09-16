DT Midstream, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.