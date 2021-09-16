Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

NYSE DCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $601.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

