Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. Analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.