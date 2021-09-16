Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in August

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DUFRY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 869,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,389. Dufry has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

