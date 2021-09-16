Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 502 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

