Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $30.83 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

