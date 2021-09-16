Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $103.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

