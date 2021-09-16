Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.26. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

