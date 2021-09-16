Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 36,851 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.