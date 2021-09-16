Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

