Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 851 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $145.02 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.