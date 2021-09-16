Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Dynatronics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.