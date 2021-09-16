E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.66 ($13.72).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

EOAN opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.11. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

