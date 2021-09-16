E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

