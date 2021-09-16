E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
