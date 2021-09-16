Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $8.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

