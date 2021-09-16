EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 300 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 868.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hologic by 401.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 368,458 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.86. 17,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

