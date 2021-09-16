EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $481.62. 15,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

