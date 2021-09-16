Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.01 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.