Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

