Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

