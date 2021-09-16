Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.13. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

