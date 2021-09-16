Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $989,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 73.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $25,985,459 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $551.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.14 and a 200-day moving average of $421.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

