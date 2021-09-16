Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.