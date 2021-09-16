Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,562 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 58.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of PII stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

