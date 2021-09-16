Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,253 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average of $234.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

