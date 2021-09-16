Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in August

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Get Eisai alerts:

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.