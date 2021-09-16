Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.