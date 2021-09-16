Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

