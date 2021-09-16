Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EGMCF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Get Emgold Mining alerts:

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.