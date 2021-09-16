Empirical Finance LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

