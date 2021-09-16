Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

CARR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

