Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

EXC stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

