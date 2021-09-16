Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

