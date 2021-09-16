Empirical Finance LLC Sells 8,452 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

MCK stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

