Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,390 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after acquiring an additional 488,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,492,000 after acquiring an additional 111,807 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 77,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

