Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.