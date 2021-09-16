Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $33,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,066. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day moving average is $285.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

