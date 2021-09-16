Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.45. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 65,746 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

