Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 1,114.3% in August

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,114.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

ELEZF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. Endesa has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.