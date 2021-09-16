Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Up 2.6%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.42. 162,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 277,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The firm has a market cap of C$755.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.