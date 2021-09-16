Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.