Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th.
ETTX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
