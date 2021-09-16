Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 119.5% in August

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

ENTX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

