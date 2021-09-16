Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,624 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Archrock worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE AROC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.