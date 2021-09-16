Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6,137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

