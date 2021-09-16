Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 26.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 145,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 76,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 632.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

