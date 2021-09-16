EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NYSE EOG opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

