Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.60

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1739874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -151.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

