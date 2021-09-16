Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.60

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1739874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -151.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (NYSE:EQC)
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
