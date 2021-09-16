Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBKDY shares. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.77. 19,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

