Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 223,904 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.