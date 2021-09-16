Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

